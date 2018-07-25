हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sony Xperia XZ2

Sony Xperia XZ2 with 4K HDR movie recording launched in India: Price, specs and more

The phone is available in four colours – Liquid Black, Liquid Silver, Deep Green and Ash Pink.

New Delhi: Sony launched the Xperia XZ2 smartphone in India with 4K HDR movie recording feature.

The phone has been priced at Rs 72,990 and will be available at select offline stores and Sony Centre from August 1.

The 5.7-inch full HD+ 960fps device with an aspect ratio of 18:9 is built with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and metal frame. It sports 19MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 845 Processor and paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It houses 3180mAh battery and supports wireless QI technology which ensures effortless charging.

Xperia XZ2 comes with an IP65/684 water resistant rating that protects the phone from splashes and spills.

Here are the key specs of the phone

5.7 inch 18:9 screen with Full HD+ HDR display

19 MP Motion Eye rear camera with 4K HDR Movie recording

5MP front camera with 23mm wide angle lens F2.2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform

IP65/68 water resistant design

6GB RAM + 64GB internal memory

Google Android OS

3180 mAh Battery

Fingerprint sensor

PS4 Remote Play

