Vivo V5 Plus with dual selfie camera set for India launch today
New Delhi: Vivo V5 Plus smartphone is all set to be lauched in India on Monday. The phone will be launched at an event New Delhi at 12 pm.
Vivo V5 Plus, launched last week globally will reportedly come at Rs 27,980 as per online price leaks.
The company tweeting about the launch of the phone wrote:
The all new #VivoV5Plus is packed with features. Stay tuned to witness perfection of the #VivoV5Plus. #StayTuned
— Vivo India (@Vivo_India) January 23, 2017
Here are the features of the Vivo V5 Plus
5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display
2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC
4GB of RAM
Fingerprint scanner
Android 6.0 Marshmallow
16-megapixel rear camera with LED Flash
Dual front camera (20-megapixel + 8-megapixel sensors)
64GB memory, expandable to 256GB via MicroSD card
3,160mAh battery
4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS connectivity
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- 7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees expect Committee on Allowances report in February
- Jallikattu protests LIVE: Kamal Haasan urges agitators to stay calm, says `none can take away your rights`
- Naresh Agrawal breaks silence on leaving Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and joining BJP
- India vs England, 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni felicitated at Eden Gardens — VIDEOS INSIDE
- International Space Station – When, where and how to spot ISS