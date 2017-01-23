Vivo V5 Plus with dual selfie camera set for India launch today

New Delhi: Vivo V5 Plus smartphone is all set to be lauched in India on Monday. The phone will be launched at an event New Delhi at 12 pm.

Vivo V5 Plus, launched last week globally will reportedly come at Rs 27,980 as per online price leaks.

The company tweeting about the launch of the phone wrote:

The all new #VivoV5Plus is packed with features. Stay tuned to witness perfection of the #VivoV5Plus. #StayTuned — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) January 23, 2017

Here are the features of the Vivo V5 Plus

5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display

2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC

4GB of RAM

Fingerprint scanner

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

16-megapixel rear camera with LED Flash

Dual front camera (20-megapixel + 8-megapixel sensors)

64GB memory, expandable to 256GB via MicroSD card

3,160mAh battery

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS connectivity