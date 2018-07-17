हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Woman found iPhone without any damage after it fell 1,000 feet from a plane

She found the phone in a perfect working condition and without a single scratch on it.

Image Courtesy: WHO TV

New Delhi: An iPhone (model unspecified), that accidentally slipped from a woman's hand from 1,000 feet above was found in an undamaged condition, with some calling it a miracle while others praising the Find My iPhone app.

Sarvinder Naberhaus from Iowa took a leisure flight on a vintage American aeroplane. She was taking pictures from the passenger seat, but the harsh wind dis-balanced her grip and the phone slipped from her hands, as reported by  WHO TV.

She was advised by the pilot to not look for the phone as it would be a futile exercise. However  Naberhaus took her chance and began searching her phone using the Find My iPhone app.

Eventually, Naberhaus along with her friend found the device in a patch of grass in a residential area. She found the phone in a perfect working condition and without a single scratch on it.

“This taught me that God has a great sense of humor,” Naberhaus told WHO TV.

In another unrelated case, a woman in Orlando, Florida accidentally dropped her iphone while she was on an amusement ride in a park.

She was taking selfies when she dropped her phone from above 450 feet height. To her relief, the iPhone was found in perfect working condition despite the huge fall.

The video of the phone falling off from her hand has gone viral.

 

