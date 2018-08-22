हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Xiaomi

Xiaomi Poco F1 launched in India: Price, variants and launch offers

The Poco F1 will go on sale on August 29 exclusively mi.com  and Flipkart at 12 PM.

Xiaomi Poco F1 launched in India: Price, variants and launch offers

New Delhi: Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco phone launched the Poco F1 smartphone in India on Wednesday.

Poco will use Xiaomi's 6 manufacturing facilities to locally manufacture Poco F1 and achieve aggressive pricing, the company said.

Variants and prices

Poco F1 (6GB+64GB) – Rs 20,999

Poco F1 (6GB+128GB) – Rs 23,999

Poco F1 (8GB+256GB) – Rs 28,999

Poco F1 Armoured Edition (8GB+256GB) – Rs 29,999

 

Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch 18.7:9 edge to edge display featiromg Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor clocked at 2.8 GHz with AIE 845 GPU.

The device has 12MP + 5MP AI dual camera with dual pixel autofocus and a large 1.4μm pixel sensor in the primary lens. It has 20MP high-res sensor coupled with 2μm large pixel (4-in-1 Super Pixel) front shooter with AI Beautify 4.0.

The phone houses a mammoth 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. The phone runs MIUI. It is equipped with an infrared light sensor and infrared camera, face unlocking is instant and secure even in the dark.

Xiaomi claimed that the Poco F1 Armoured Edition has a back panel built with DuPont Kevlar aramid fiber. The super-tough, heat-resistant material is widely used for applications in aviation, military and high-end cycling.

Launch offers

Reliance Jio is extending Rs 8,000 instant benefits and up to 6TB high speed data on purchasing the phone.  HDFC Bank is offering flat Rs 1,000 off on the bank's debit and credit cards. The discount is also applicable on EMI transactions.

