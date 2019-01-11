Xiaomi Redmi 6 gets a permanent price cut of upto Rs 1,500 in India

New Delhi: Xiaomi's popular selling smartphone – Redmi 6 – has got a massive price cut in India.

The 3GB RAM and 32GB variant of the phone will now start at Rs 7,999 as against the previous price of Rs 8,999 while the 3GB RAM and 64GB ROM version will come at Rs 8,999 as against the previous price of Rs 10,499.

Xiaomi's global VP Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted:

Last #High5 announcement! #Redmi6 price drop: 3GB+32GB variant now available for Rs 7,999 on https://t.co/pMj1r7lwp8 & @Flipkart. Dual camera, 12nm octa-core & dual VoLTE. What a week! 5 #High5 announcements + 3 launches: 2 Mi TVs & Mi Soundbar! RT if you these products. pic.twitter.com/0h6sHGE2xB — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 11, 2019

Redmi 6 sports Helio P22 chipset with 12nm processor, which consumes about 48 per cent lesser power than comparable 28nm chipsets. Redmi 6 comes with a 5.45-inch 18:9 full screen HD+ display. It has a polycarbonate back panel with the feel of brushed metal surface and has an arc design.

Bullish on the success of its Redmi series -- especially in the Indian market -- Chinese handset maker Xiaomi last week announced it is making Redmi an independent brand.

Xiaomi grew to a new high on the back of its successful Redmi 5A and Redmi Note 5 Pro series and refreshed Redmi 6/A/Pro portfolio, added the IDC report.