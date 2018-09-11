हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro to go on first flash sale in India today

New Delhi: Xiaomi's recently launched Redmi 6 Pro will go on first flash sale in India on Tuesday. The device would be available on Mi.com and Amazon from 12 pm.

Redmi 6 Pro 3GB RAM + 32GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999 while 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999.

The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and has an AI dual camera along with 4,000mAh battery to deliver a two-day battery life, the company claimed. Redmi 6 Pro with AI dual camera and two-day battery. The device has 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras and 19:9 full screen display with FHD+ resolution.

The Chinese handset maker refreshed its budget Redmi series last week by launching the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro.

Xiaomi's Redmi 6 went on first flash sale in India on Monday. Redmi 6 with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant comes at Rs 7,999 and 3GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage version at Rs 9,499. The device will be available at this introductory price for two months, the company had said in a statement.

Redmi 6 sports Helio P22 chipset with 12nm processor, which consumes about 48 per cent lesser power than comparable 28nm chipsets. Redmi 6 comes with a 5.45-inch 18:9 full screen HD+ display. It has a polycarbonate back panel with the feel of brushed metal surface and has an arc design.

Redmi 6A, the successor to Redmi 5A, comes with 5.45-inch 18:9 full screen display with an HD+ resolution. It sports Helio A22 chip and a 13MP rear camera. Redmi 6A (2GB RAM + 16GB storage) variant has been launched at Rs 5,999 while 2GB RAM + 32GB storage costs Rs 6,999. The device would be available on Mi.com and Amazon, starting September 19.

With IANS Inputs

