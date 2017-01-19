Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Check out the prices of the different variants
By Rd. Alexander | Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 23:05
New Delhi: Xiaomi on Thursday launched its much talked-about and anticipated smartphone, Redmi Note 4 in the Indian market.
Successor to the hugely popular Redmi Note 3, the new smartphone is also expected to be a huge success like its predecessor.
Loaded with features such as 2.5D curved screen display, octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor and 4100mAh battery, the Redmi Note 4 is already hailed high by fans and critics alike.
How about the pricing?
The Redmi Note 4 comes in three variants to RAM and inbuilt memory with different pricing.
Check out the prices of Redmi Note 4 from the given graph below.
First Published: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 23:05
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will Akhilesh-Rahul alliance be able to trump BJP in UP elections?
- Arms case: Salman Khan acquitted by Jodhpur court
- Raisina Dialogue 2017: Pakistan must walk away from terror, says PM Modi
- Etah: School bus collides with truck, several children killed
- J&K: LeT militant gunned down by security forces in Bandipora
- World's 30 most dynamic cities: Check out the full list
- WATCH: Kieron Pollard's incredible one-handed six demoralises Fawad Ahmed
- China State TV said that its troops can reach New Delhi in 48 hours in war scenario; Indians slay it with their replies
- IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Yuvraj Singh silences critics with 14th ODI hundred, fourth against England — WATCH
- Bengaluru pips Silicon Valley to become world's most dynamic city