Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Check out the prices of the different variants

New Delhi: Xiaomi on Thursday launched its much talked-about and anticipated smartphone, Redmi Note 4 in the Indian market.

Successor to the hugely popular Redmi Note 3, the new smartphone is also expected to be a huge success like its predecessor.

Loaded with features such as 2.5D curved screen display, octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor and 4100mAh battery, the Redmi Note 4 is already hailed high by fans and critics alike.

How about the pricing?

The Redmi Note 4 comes in three variants to RAM and inbuilt memory with different pricing.

Check out the prices of Redmi Note 4 from the given graph below.