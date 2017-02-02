Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 3S Prime to go on sale Friday

New Delhi: For those who missed out on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 during its earlier flash sales will have another change on Friday.

The latest offering from China's Xioami will be up for sales on the company's official site, Mi.com for sale at 12:00 noon.

There are no words yet on its sales on ecommerce site Flipkart where it was available during its first flash sale.

Moreover, the Xiaomi's much popular devices, the Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime will up for sale too on Friday at 12:00 noon. However, they will be available on ecommerce site Flipkart.

There are no words yet about their sales on the company's website Mi.com.

Moreover, for the first time, the 2GB RAM, 32GB memory variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be available for sales after it missed out on the first two flash sales.

With this, all the three variants of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, viz. 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM variants, will be up for flash sale on Friday at 12:00 noon on Mi.com.

As for price, the 2GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999, the 3GB variant at Rs 10,999 and the 4GB varian at Rs 12,999 only.