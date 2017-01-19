Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Vs Redmi Note 3: Check out the improvements

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Thursday launched its first device of the year – the much anticipated Redmi Note 4 in the Indian market.

Though Redmi Note 4 was launched last year in China, Xiaomi claims that the Indian version is different from that of China.

But how different is the Redmi Note 4 from the hugely popular and successful Redmi Note 3?

Let us check out some of the improvements that have been made in the Redmi Note 4 over Redmi Note 3.

DESIGN: Both the smartphones come with a uni-bodied metal design. However, the Redmi Note 4 comes with a 2.5D Curved glass with slimmer, tapered edge. Visually, the Note 4 also appears to be slimmer than the Note 3.

DISPLAY: There is no real difference here with both the smartphones coming with a full HD display of 1920 x 1080 resolution. However, with the 2.5D Curved display, the Note 4 has the small edge here.

PROCESSOR: The Redmi Note 4 comes with a octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor that clocks at 2.0GHz as compared to Redmi Note 3's Snapdragon 650, 64-bit hexa-core 1.8GHz processor.

The company claims that the Redmi Note 4 will give 25 percent more battery power with this processor.

STORAGE/MEMORIES: The Redmi Note 4 comes in three storage variants of 2GB RAM 32GB, 3GB RAM with 32GB memory and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory. This is definitely an improvement from the 2GB 16GB memory and 3GB RAM with 32GB memory of the Redmi Note 3.

BATTERY: The Redmi Note 3 came with a huge 4050mAh battery that gave over a day's life on average usage. Making it a little stronger, the Redmi Note 4 has been loaded with 4100mAh battery which the company claims will give 25 percent power with the processor.

CAMERA: While the Redmi Note 3 was equipped with a 16MP rear camera, the Redmi Note 4 comes with a 13MP camera. However, equipped with CMOS censor, it gives a 25 percent larger pixel area than Note 3's, which means a better picture quality.

PRICE: The prices are the greatest strength of the Redmi phones. While the 2GB RAM 16GB memory variant of Note 3 was price at just Rs 9,999 and the 3GB RAM 32GB memory variant at just Rs 11,999, the 2GB RAM 32GB of Note 4 has been priced at Rs 9,999, 3GB RAM with 32GB memory variant at Rs 10,999 and the 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory at just Rs 12,999.