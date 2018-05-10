Xiaomi Redmi S2 launching today: All you want to know

New Delhi/Beijing: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi is all set to launch another budget Smartphone in the Redmi series on Thursday.

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 will be launched in China, and is expected to soon come to India.

Several leaks have been doing the rounds in the media regarding Redmi S2 price and specifications. Redmi S2 price. The Redmi S2 is expected to come with 2GB RAM + 16GB storage, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

Here are some expected specs:

5.99-inch display

Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9 OS

Snapdragon 625 SoC

Adreno 506 GPU graphics

16-megapixel front camera

12-megapixel rear camera

256GB expandable memory

3080mAh battery

The base model of the Redmi S2 may come around Rs 10,000 and be priced upto Rs 15,000 for the top end, some reports have added.