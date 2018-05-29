Rajinikanth starrer 'Kaala' won't be released in Karnataka-Here's why!

New Delhi: The much-awaited flick starring superstar Rajinikanth will not be released in Karnataka following his comment on the Cauvery issue, reports ANI.

As per ANI reports, no film distributors are ready to release Rajinikanth's 'Kaala' in Karnataka

Rajinikanth had reportedly asked the new chief minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy to release Tamil Nadu's share of the Cauvery water as mandated by the Supreme Court.

However, this did not go down well with Kumaraswamy and he shot back saying, “If there is water in Karnataka it is possible for us to give them water. I request Rajinikanth, please come and see the situation in our dams, what has happened to our farmers. After seeing that, if you (Rajinikanth) still want water, let's discuss.”

Rajinikanth plays the lead in 'Kaala' while the supporting cast includes veterans like Nana Patekar, Mammootty etc. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Samuthirakani, Sukanya, Eswari Rao to name a few.

In the trailer, Rajini's supreme style will keep you hooked while Nana Patekar's intense act is gripping. The film has been high on the buzzword as it got delayed and was earlier set to hit the screens in April.

Rajinikanth was seen in director Pa Ranjith's 'Kabali' in 2016 which was a huge hit at the Box Office. According to the filmmaker, the title of the film is a reference to Lord Yama, the god of death.

'Kaala' is now releasing on June 7, 2018.