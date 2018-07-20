हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai

70 inmates of Byculla jail complains of vomiting, admitted to JJ Hospital

File photo

MUMBAI: Around 70 inmates of Byculla Jail have been admitted to JJ Hospital on Friday. The prisoners had complained of vomiting and abdominal pain after which they were taken to the hospital.

The medical superintendent at JJ Hospital Dr. Sanjay Surase confirmed the admission of prisoners to the hospital. The inmates are expected to remain in the hospital under observation for at least 48 hours.

Dr. Wiqar Sheikh said that the reason behind illness can only be confirmed after the medical reports are received. 

(This is a developing story and more details are awaited.)

(With inputs from ANI)

