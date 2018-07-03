हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Andheri bridge collapse: Railway minister Piyush Goyal orders enquiry

Known as the Gokhale, the bridge connects Andheri East to West. The mishap severely affected the Dabba service as the Dabbawallas got stuck at various places on western line.

Mumbai: Shortly after the Andheri over bridge collapse, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday ordered an enquiry by Commissioner of Rail Safety. Also, he directed officials to speed up repair work and rapidly restore traffic in close coordination with other departments.

Taking to Twitter, Piyush Goyal said, "Part of Road Over Bridge has fallen on tracks near Andheri Station impacting rail traffic. Directed officials to speed up repair work and rapidly restore traffic in close coordination with other depts. I've ordered an enquiry by Commissioner of Rail Safety."

While Mumbai reels under heavy showers, part of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) collapsed on railway tracks near Andheri Station towards Vile Parle on the south end. The incident left at least six people injured, two of whom have been rescued from under the debris.

Heavy rains have hit Mumbai since Tuesday morning with reports of submerged roads and slow traffic movement from several parts of the city. Even though the BMC promises better preparedness for the rains every year, Mumbaikars continue to face hardships and this time it is no different.

