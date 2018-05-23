Burqa-clad woman slips while trying to board moving train at Mumbai's Kurla Station, rescued

MUMBAI: A middle-aged woman had a miraculous escape after she slipped while trying to board a moving train and fell under the gaps at Mumbai's Kurla Railway Station on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident took place around 11.45 am at the platform no. 1 of the Kurla Railway Station.

The burqa-clad woman, along with her son, fell as she attempted to board the coach of the ladies compartment of the CST-Kalyan train.

Since her son had already jumped into the ladies compartment, the woman too made a desperate attempt to board the moving train. However, she lost control of the door handle and fell in between the gaps.

The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV camera installed at the platform.

The woman was immediately rescued by a few alert passengers, walking on the platform, who rushed forward and pulled her away from coming under the wheels.

The woman was later united with her son by the RPF officials.