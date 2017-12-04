हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Cyclone Ockhi: High tide warning in Mumbai, schools told to stay shut

Mumbai Disaster management unit of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued an advisory against visiting beaches in view of high tide alert.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 04, 2017, 22:46 PM IST
Rains have repeatedly wrecked havoc in Mumbai this year. This photo was tweeted by ANI after a heavy spell of rain in October.

MUMBAI: As parts of the southern states reel under heavy downpour caused due to Cyclone Ockhi, a high alert was sounded in several parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat as well. Schools will remain shut on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde took to Twitter and said that schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurga, Thane, Raigad and Palghar Districts have declared the precautionary holiday for the safety of the students due to the serious weather predictions.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Disaster management unit of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued an advisory against visiting beaches in view of high tide alert.

The Central Railway Mumbai Division has released updated the emergency numbers. An emergency cell has also been opened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kalyan.

More than 250 railway police force and Maharashtra State Security Force personnel have been deployed on crowd management and other related activities at stations and yards.

