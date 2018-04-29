Eye of coma patient allegedly nibbled by rat in a Mumbai hospital

MUMBAI: In an extreme case of medical negligence, an eye of a patient in coma was allegedly nibbled by rats at a hospital in Jogeshwari in Mumbai. The case took place civic-run Bal Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari on April 23 after the patient was moved to the general ward from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

It was reportedly seen that the right eye of the comatose patient was allegedly nibbled by a rat. The patient's family said that they had spotted the rats in the hospital earlier. "We saw blood over his eye in the morning. We had seen rats in the general ward earlier but we didn't witness the incident," the father of the patient said.

The 27-year-old man was admitted to the hospital following a blood clot in the brain after a road accident. The patient reportedly went into a coma two months ago after a brain surgery to remove a blot clot at a local private hospital. He was operated upon to remove the clot but has been in a comatose condition since the surgery on March 8. he was moved to the civic-run hospital after nearly 40 days at the private hospital since they could not beat the cost of the treatment.

The hospital administrator has, however, denied the incident and has termed it as a case of conspiracy. Calling the complaint 'fictitious', the hospital has claimed that the complaint was made at the 'behest of a doctor' to malign the image of the hospital.