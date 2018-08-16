Freedom baby: India welcomes first captive-born Humboldt penguin on Independence Day

MUMBAI: This Independence Day, India welcomed its first Humboldt penguin born in captivity at Mumbai's Byculla zoo.

Mumbai’s darling penguin couple Mr Molt and mama Flipper became parents after the egg hatched on Wednesday, August 15, at 8.03 pm.

“A Humboldt Penguin chick hatched out of the egg at 08.02pm on 15th August 2018. It appeared to be active and the mother was trying to feed it too,” said Dr Sanjay Tripathi, Director, Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan & Zoo in Mumbai.

A Humboldt Penguin chick hatched out of the egg at 08.02pm on 15th August 2018. It appeared to be active and the mother was trying to feed it too:Dr. Sanjay Tripathi, Director, Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan & Zoo #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/RhEB1702Mo — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

Soon after, Shiv Sena youth leader Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, “We have some great news coming in from Rajmata Jijamaya Udyaan (Byculla Zoo)! Our (penguin) parents have delivered a freedom baby! The parents and the chic are doing well. My congratulations to all those involved in this process, especially Dr. Tripathi & his team and Sudhir Naik ji!”

‏He also shared a video of the newborn penguin.

Our cute freedom baby! pic.twitter.com/v0ApNLDRwS — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 16, 2018

Mama Flipper laid the egg last month, nearly 40 days ago.

On July 5, the penguin caretakers at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale (VJB) Zoo realised that the nest built by Molt and Flipper finally had a single egg, after a very long period of courtship.

"Though both Flipper and Molt are first-time parents, they are taking excellent care of the eggs. Mummy Flipper spends the maximum time — 36 to 48 hours at a stretch — incubating the eggs, followed by daddy Molt, who also incubates the eggs diligently," Dr Madhumita Kale, Head Veterinarian and in charge of the penguin enclosure told DNA.

With agency inputs