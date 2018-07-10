हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai Rains

IMD forecasts more downpour in Mumbai and adjoining areas as maximum city battles incessant rains

The city has been reeling under heavy rainfall for a fourth consecutive day with reports of water-logged streets and slow traffic since Tuesday early morning.

IMD forecasts more downpour in Mumbai and adjoining areas as maximum city battles incessant rains

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of Maharashtra till July 13, 2018. Isolated places in the districts of Greater Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts of Greater Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar between 10th to 13th July," India Meteorological Department said.

The city has been reeling under heavy rainfall for a fourth consecutive day with reports of water-logged streets and slow traffic since Tuesday early morning. The downpour has the hit normal life bringing the city and its suburbs to a standstill.

The rains in Mumbai was the highest recorded this season. It forced schools and colleges to remain shut.

The downpour flooded several roads, leading to traffic jams which decelerated the pace of the maximum city. People were seen negotiating their way through knee-deep water.

The IMD said that a low-pressure area is very likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around July 13 and become more marked thereafter.

It issued a red-coloured warning for Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat for Tuesday, and for west Madhya Pradesh on July 11.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags:
Mumbai RainsIMDMumbai Weather

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close