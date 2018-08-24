India's first captive-born Humboldt penguin chick dies in Mumbai zoo

MUMBAI: In some bad news for bird lovers, a Humboldt Penguin chick, which hatched out of the egg on August 15, died on Friday.

According to ANI, the baby penguin died at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo due to newborn anomalies.

The chick was the first Humboldt penguin born in captivity at Mumbai's Byculla zoo on this Independence Day.

Mumbai’s darling penguin couple Mr Molt and mama Flipper became parents after the egg hatched on August 15, around 8.02 pm.

Confirming the news, Dr Sanjay Tripathi, Director, Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan & Zoo in Mumbai, informed that a Humboldt Penguin chick hatched out of the egg at 08.02 pm on August 15, 2018.

''It appeared to be active and the mother was trying to feed it too,” Dr Sanjay Tripathi had then said.

The news about the new-born chick was also shared by Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray who tweeted, “We have some great news coming in from Rajmata Jijamaya Udyaan (Byculla Zoo)! Our (penguin) parents have delivered a freedom baby! The parents and the chic are doing well. My congratulations to all those involved in this process, especially Dr. Tripathi & his team and Sudhir Naik ji!”

‏He also shared a video of the newborn penguin.

On July 5, the penguin caretakers at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale (VJB) Zoo realised that the nest built by Molt and Flipper finally had a single egg, after a very long period of courtship.

"Though both Flipper and Molt are first-time parents, they are taking excellent care of the eggs. Mummy Flipper spends the maximum time — 36 to 48 hours at a stretch — incubating the eggs, followed by daddy Molt, who also incubates the eggs diligently," Dr Madhumita Kale, Head Veterinarian and in-charge of the penguin enclosure had told reporters.

