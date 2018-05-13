हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi

IndiGo staffer makes hoax call about bomb in Mumbai flight, arrested

NEW DELHI: IndiGo is facing the heat yet again. A staffer of the airline was on Sunday arrested for making a hoax call regarding a bomb in a Mumbai flight at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Subsequently, a couple of Mumbai bound flights from IGI Airport were checked physically. The call was later declared as a hoax.

IndiGo airline has been facing flak for incidents like manhandling a passenger and security breach where a passenger was made to board a wrong flight. 

In the latest incident, the airline offloaded a passenger from a flight alleging unruly behaviour with crew members. The passenger had repeatedly complained about mosquitoes in the aircraft.

