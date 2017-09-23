close
'Kaskar used burner phones, sim boxes to call brother Dawood'

Burner phones can create temporary disposable numbers which are replaced frequently, while a sim box can be linked to a gateway but stored separately.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 18:19
&#039;Kaskar used burner phones, sim boxes to call brother Dawood&#039;

New Delhi: Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother has revealed that he phoned the fugitive don four times recently using burner phones and sim boxes.

Ibrahim Kaskar, who is currently in custody in an extortion case in Mumbai, has also reportedly revealed that the don travels to Dubai without papers.

Burner phones can create temporary disposable numbers which are replaced frequently, while a sim box can be linked to a gateway but stored separately.

Police suspect that his last call may be as recent as last month.

Kaskar, who lives in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar area, had earlier revealed to the interrogators that Dawood and his third brother Anees Ibrahim live in Pakistan and frequently visit Dubai.

He said that his brothers along with their family members live in a mansion in Karachi's Abdul Qazi dargah area.

India has long alleged that the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused lives in Pakistan under the protection of the country's spy agency the Inter-Services Intelligence. Pakistan has denied the charges.

Kaskar was arrested by Thane Police in an extortion case.

TAGS

Dawood Ibrahim, burner phone, Sim box, Kaskar, Gangster Dawood Ibrahim, Ibrahim Kaskar, Mumbai, Dubai

