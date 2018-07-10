हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai rains today: Latest updates

The India Meteorological Department officials have said it is the highest rainfall of the season so far in 24 hours. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 10, 2018 - 08:08
Comments |
PTI photo

Mumbai woke up to a maniac morning on Tuesday with heavy rains lashing the city for the consecutive fourth day. The heavy rains have brought the city and its neighbouring areas to a standstill with several streets flooded and normal life badly hit. 

Here are the latest updates: 

10 July 2018, 08:08 AM

Heavy to very heavy intermittent rains predicted in parts of Mumbai and suburbs for next 24 hours. 

10 July 2018, 08:06 AM

Flight services at Mumbai airport have been .delayes by 30 minutes due to heavy rains, at least 72 flights affected

10 July 2018, 08:05 AM

In many parts of south-central Mumbai,  it's raining at the rate of 70 mm per hour

10 July 2018, 08:01 AM

Three houses collapse on Monday night in Mumbai's Borivali due to heavy rains.

10 July 2018, 07:45 AM

As per BMC, Mumbai has received over 50% of the season's average rainfall in the last 20 days itself.

10 July 2018, 07:44 AM

India Meteorological Department forecast heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in the districts of Greater Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar between 10 and 13 July.

10 July 2018, 07:27 AM

Mumbai rains: Local train services between Vasai and Virar to remain suspended until further information.

10 July 2018, 07:06 AM

Trains are running normally on all three lines - main, harbour and transharbour of Central Railways

10 July 2018, 06:56 AM

Local trains on Western suburbs running late by 10-15 minutes between Virar and Churchgate.

10 July 2018, 06:56 AM

Heavy rains continues to lash Mumbai. Up and down through line at Nala Sopara is halted. 

10 July 2018, 06:55 AM

Visuals from Pandey Nagar area of Nala Sopara:

10 July 2018, 06:54 AM

Water enter several houses in Palghar as heavy rains lashes part of the district on Tuesday. 

10 July 2018, 06:53 AM

Visuals from Dadar TT area:

10 July 2018, 06:53 AM

Visuals of heavy rain and waterlogged streets from Sion Panvel Highway and Chembur area: 

10 July 2018, 06:52 AM

Visuals of waterlogged streets from Vadala: 

10 July 2018, 06:52 AM

Visuals from Gandhi Market, Mumbai:

10 July 2018, 06:51 AM

The heavy rains, which have been lashing the city since last three days in a row, has led to severe waterlogging in many areas. 

