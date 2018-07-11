हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai rains today: Latest updates

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 11, 2018 - 06:57
MUMBAI: Incessant rains continue to lash Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday. Several trains and flight operations have been hit due to the heavy downpour which has left hundreds of passengers stranded at various places. At least two persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra’s Palghar.

Here are the latest updates: -  

11 July 2018, 06:57 AM

Streets are waterlogged in Wadala after heavy rain lashed the city.

 

11 July 2018, 06:56 AM

Due to incessant rains, a high alert has been sounded in Mumbai.

