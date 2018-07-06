हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai boys

Three persons, including two minor boys, are missing after they went for a swim in the sea near Juhu Chowpatti on Thursday. 

Mumbai: 1 dead, 3 boys feared drowned in Juhu; rescue operations on
ANI photo

Mumbai: Three persons, including two minor boys, are missing after they went for a swim in the sea near Juhu Chowpatti on Thursday. 

A total of five persons –  Wasim Khan (22), Fardeen Saudagar (17), Sohail Khan (17), Faisal Sheikh (17) and Nazeer Gazi (22) – went for a swim in the sea. 

Khan was rescued by lifeguards. One of the boys is reportedly dead, however, the authorities have not released the name. 

The three other boys are feared drowned. 

“One dead and one rescued out of the five boys who had gone missing after drowning in a sea at Mumbai's Juhu Chowpatty on July 5. The search operation is underway,” said Dattatrey Bhargude, ACP, Santacruz.

 

Both the Navy and Coast Guard have been deployed to trace the missing boys. Choppers too have been pressed into service. 

"One each Navy and Coast Guard Chetak has taken off from INS Shikra, Colaba around 0800 hrs to continue the search and rescue of the missing boys off Juhu," a Defence spokesperson said in a release.

A naval diving team has been carrying out diving operations in the area since morning 0530 hrs, it said.

"The sea condition is very challenging for the diving ops due to strong currents and waves. The divers are using grapnels to avoid being swept by the strong currents. The diving team will be turned around by 0900hrs and continue the operation," the release added.

 

With agency inputs

