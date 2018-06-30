हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai gets Subodh Jaiswal as new police chief; Datta Padgalsikar named Maharashtra DGP

A 1985-batch IPS officer, Jaiswal will take charge as Mumbai Police commissioner with immediate effect.

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Subodh Jaiswal has been appointed as the new Mumbai Police commissioner. A 1985-batch IPS officer, Jaiswal will take charge as Mumbai Police commissioner with immediate effect.

Apart from being a part of the state police force, Jaiswal has also served as a senior official in India’s external spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing. He was also a part of the team that investigated the Telgi stamp paper scam.

Jaiswal was also a part of the investigating team that probed the 2006 Mumbai serial blasts, and has served Mumbai Police as Additional Police Commissioner in the past.

The post of Mumbai Police chief was previously held by Datta Padgalsikar, who has been elevated as the Maharashtra Director General of Police.

Padgalsikar had taken charge as the chief of Mumbai Police in early 2016. He became the 40th police commission of the city after taking charge from Javed Ahmed. He had served in the intelligence bureau for more than a decade.

An IPS officer of 1982 batch, the new Maharashtra DGP is a recipient of President’s Police Medal. He has also served as Additional Superintendent of Police in Nagpur, Karad and Nashik, following which he was Superintendent of Police in Osmanabad and Satara. He later was appointed as DCP is various branches of Mumbai Police.

