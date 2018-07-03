हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai Rains

Mumbai local trains behind schedule: Your guide before stepping out in the rain

Extra measures have been put in place to ensure road traffic is smooth and additional buses have been deployed for passengers who are unable to take local trains.

Mumbai local trains behind schedule: Your guide before stepping out in the rain
ANI Photo

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall coupled with a portion of an Andheri bridge collapsing on the track severely affected train traffic in and around Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

The city witnessed continuous rains from the wee hours of Tuesday with water-logging in several areas slowing road traffic down. Train services began running on schedule but were soon delayed due to the heavy downpour. The maximum impact on services though was when a portion of the Gokhale bridge which connects Andheri East and Andheri West collapsed on the track.

While Western Railway authorities are not sure when services would be back to normal - they say damage to the tracks has not been ascertained, officials have put additional machinery in place to minimise the inconvenience to passengers.

Do note the following updates for taking Mumbai locals:

* Additional crowd management machinery has been deployed at all major stations from Ghatkopar.

* Western Railway has said that train services between Virar-Goregaon and Bandra-Churchgate are running but also urge commuters to travel 'only if very necessary.'

 

 

* The helpline numbers are as follows:

 

 

* BMC Commissioner has been asked to increase the frequency of BEST buses to assist commuters who are unable to or choose not to take locals.

 

Do note that the above updates are based on information provided by official sources till 1030hrs.

Tags:
Mumbai RainsMumbai WeatherMumbai local trainMumbai local train timings

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close