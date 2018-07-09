हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Rains

Mumbai rail, road traffic update: Fast line local train service stopped at Nallasopara

Heavy rains once again hit parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai in the wee hours on Monday.

Mumbai: Mumbai on Monday woke up to another day of rainfall with reports of water logging in several parts of the city. Heavy rains once again hit parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai in the wee hours on Monday. However, the train services are unaffected this time.

Following are the live and latest updates:

* In view of water 180 mm above rail level due to incessant rains, traffic on UP fast line at Nallasopara Station has been stopped. Trains are running late by 15 to 20 minutes and regulation of various Mumbai bound trains at/beyond Virar.

Trains are being run at restricted speed at Nala Sopara due to water on railway tracks. There is no water logging anywhere else on Western Railway routes. Suburban services are functioning: PRO, Western Railway

* Initially there was no disruption in the train services due to rains. Western Railways Suburban services were running normally.

