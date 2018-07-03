हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai

Mumbai rains: Part of Andheri bridge collapses on railway tracks, 6 injured

While Mumbai reels under heavy rains, part of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) on Tuesday collapsed on tracks near Andheri Station towards Vile Parle on the south end. Four fire brigade vehicles have been rushed to the spot.​

Mumbai rains: Part of Andheri bridge collapses on railway tracks, 6 injured

Mumbai: While Mumbai reels under heavy rains, part of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) on Tuesday collapsed on tracks near Andheri Station towards Vile Parle on the south end. Four fire brigade vehicles have been rushed to the spot. The incident has left at least six people injured while the rescue personnel suspect more people to be trapped under the debris.

"Five injured have been sent to the hospital. Don't think anyone is trapped under debris. Railway admin, RPF, GRP, City Police are present at the spot and the clearance of debris is underway. Railway will probably start functioning in the next 4 hours," said R Kudvalkar, Railway Protection Force.

Known as the Gokhale, the bridge connects Andheri East to West. "The Over Head Equipment (OHE) have been damaged. Traffic on all lines held up," said the Public Relations Officer, Western Railway.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also reached the spot and the rescue operation is underway. The central railway has extended routes of some locals to clear extra rush from Ghatkopar station after the bridge collapse.

The mishap severely affected the Dabba service as the Dabbawallas got stuck at various places on western line. "The Dabba service will remain suspended on Tuesday. No delivery of lunch boxes," said Subhash Talekar, spokesperson of Mumbai Dabbawalas association.

Meanwhile, heavy showers have hit Mumbai with reports of submerged roads and slow traffic movement being reported from several parts of the city. While the BMC promises better preparedness for the rains each year, Mumbaikars each year have to face repeated hardships and this time is no different.

More details awaited

Tags:
MumbaiMumbai bridge collapseMumbai Rains

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close