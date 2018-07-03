हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Rains

Mumbai University to hold exams again for students who missed it due to heavy rains

Incessant rains have lashed the city and adjoining areas since Tuesday morning, throwing normal life out of gear. 

MUMBAI: Owing to the heavy rains that lashed the city, the Mumbai University has announced that the students who missed appearing for their exams  on Tuesday will be allowed to write their exams again. The university has said that it will announce a revised schedule for the exams soon.

Incessant rains have lashed the city and adjoining areas since Tuesday morning, throwing normal life out of gear. The collapse of a road over-bridge in Andheri also crippled the Western Railway's local train services. The local train services of the Central Railway were running behind schedule by 10-15 minutes. 

Some flights were also diverted from Mumbai to nearby airports due to the bad weather. Private carriers Vistara, GoAir and Jet Airways said they will accommodate passengers who were late due to traffic congestion because of the road over-bridge collapse in suburban Andheri. Almost all departures from Mumbai airport were delayed by an average one hour, while two-thirds of flights arriving at the airport were behind schedule, according to a flight tracking website. 

The Meteorological department has predicted heavy rains in Mumbai and adjoining areas in the next 24 hours. The heavy downpour caused waterlogging in the low-lying areas of Hindmata, Sion, Parel TT, Nehru Nagar, Kurla, Bhandup, Wadala, Dharavi, Andheri and Mulund.

Pumping machines were pressed into service at various places to flush out water, a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Some isolated places in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather observatory in suburban Santacruz recorded 131 mm rainfall in last 24 hours while the one at Colaba in south Mumbai recorded 75 mm rainfall.

"We are watching the weather conditions closely for the aviation sector, the dense clouds have caused poor visibility. But no warning has been issued to the Mumbai airport from our side. There is poor visibility but it is not alarming," an IMD official said.

