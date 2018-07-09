हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai's woman constable braves knee-deep rain water to help people

Mumbai: Heavy showers once again made life difficult for city dwellers all through Monday morning. Locals were seen wading through knee-deep water in several parts of the city as waterlogging made even crossing roads extremely difficult. Through the heavy rain, the clogged roads and the muck though, one police constable was present to assist people in every way she could.

Meet Rajni Jabre, a woman constable with Mumbai Police, who reported for duty at sharp 0800 hours without a care for the heavy rains. She quickly got to the task of helping people cross clogged roads safely with nothing but an umbrella to cover herself. This even as several of her male colleagues were seen giving orders from a safe distance. For Rajni though, her duty was above her own personal safety. "What to do, this is my duty and I have to help people," she told Zee News. "I reported for duty at 8 in the morning and have been here since."

Potholes, open manholes and the possibility of electric wires submerged under rainwater are massive problems for Mumbaikars every monsoon season. Threat to lives is even more real for the elderly and those in need of special assistance. Rajni said she realised this and was doing her best to help people reach to safer roads as best as she could. Through the day, she could be seen giving support to people looking to negotiate the submerged roads - covering them with her umbrella as best as she could.

Across Mumbai, such tales of selfless commitment towards duty and civic sense emerge, especially during monsoon seasons. And while many office-goers wonder if it is safe to step out under  omnious skies, there are hundreds on the roads like Rajni for whom, duty comes first come rain or sun.

