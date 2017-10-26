'Munna Bhai' Sanjay Dutt gets court summons for 'Jaadu Ki Jhappi' to Mayawati

Barabanki: In fresh trouble for Bolywood actor Sanjay Dutt, a court in Uttar Pradesh has issued summons for allegedly taking a swipe at BSP chief Mayawati during campaigning for the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

It is to be noted that the 'Munna Bhai MBBS' actor had enthralled the audience with his famous 'jaadu ki jhappi' remark while campaigning for a Samajwadi Party candidate in April 2009.

Addressing a huge gathering of supporters and fans, Dutt had then allegedly said that he would like to give one to BSP chief Mayawati.

The summons were issued by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Sanjay Yadav on Wednesday.

The court even asked the actor to appear before it on November 16.

In its order, the court asked the Mumbai Commissioner to serve the summons to the actor, prosecution officer Ramesh Chand Kannaujia said.

Dutt had famously made the remark on April 19, 2009, while campaigning for the Samajwadi Party nominee in Tikaitnagar area of the district.

The district administration had video-graphed the public meeting, and later on the directives of then district magistrate, a complaint was lodged against the actor by Masauli police station in-charge Vinay Misra.