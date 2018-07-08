Part of 3-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Kurla, no injuries reported

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
It has been raining non-stop in Mumbai.

MUMBAI: A part of a three-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Kurla on Sunday evening.

Fire and rescue services personnel have been rushed to spot. 

However, no injuries have been reported from the incident so far.

It is unclear what has caused the partial collapse of the building, and whether it was triggered by the incessant rainfall the Mumbai has been receiving over the past few weeks.

More details are awaited.

