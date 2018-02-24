Rahul Gandhi not my leader, waiting for Priyanka Gandhi: Hardik Patel

Mumbai: Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel is eagerly waiting for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into active politics. While advocating her foray into politics, the Patidar leader further said current Congress president Rahul Gandhi is not his "leader".

"I like Rahul Gandhi at a personal level, but I do not consider him as a leader because he is not my leader," Patel said.

Patel further announced that he will not contest Lok Sabha elections in 2019, despite attaining the eligibility age of 25 years.

"No, I am not going to contest the Lok Sabha election next year against (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. In fact, I have decided not to contest the election next year, despite the fact that I would be eligible to take a plunge into the electoral battlefield.

"I will be able to contest elections and no one can stop me from doing so. However, I think it is more important to feel the pulse of the people, whom I would represent in the Assembly or Parliament. First, I want to understand everything and most importantly, what the public wants and deserves," said Patel.

Last year, Patel could not contest the Gujarat Assembly election due to age limitations.

Patel went on to admit that he had a girlfriend and that he would be marrying her.

Patel, who has been agitating for reservation for the Patidar community of Gujarat, had worked closely with the Congress during the Assembly polls held in the state in December last year.

He claimed that if the Congress had supported his movement with "full capacity", the BJP's tally in the Gujarat Assembly polls would have been 60 seats and not 99. The Congress had bagged 77 seats in the 182-member House.

