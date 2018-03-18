Raj Thackeray calls for 'Modi-mukt Bharat' in 2019, warns of riots on Ram Mandir issue

MUMBAI: Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray called for a “Modi mukt Bharat” in 2019.

In an hour-long speech at a Gudi Padwa rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday, Thackeray said, “We had believed Modi in 2014 for a Congress mukt Bharat but now we need Modi Mukt Bharat.”

“India's first independence was in 1947, second in 1977. And now it's time for the third independence in 2019,” he added

“In the coming months, there'll be riots in India, mostly planned around the Ram Mandir issue. Some Muslim organisations have already been asked to spark riots once the Ram Mandir issue is resolved,” alleged Thackeray.

The MNS chief also attacked the Modi government on demonisation and PNB scam.

“Demonetisation will be the biggest scam since 1947. How does Nirav Modi leave the country when a CBI case is going on? How does he meet the PM in Davos?,” questioned Thackeray.

He went on to attack Akshay Kumar-starred movies Padman and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

“The movies are sponsored by the government. Akshay Kumar is a Canadian citizen. Though he propagates everything about India,” he said.

Thackeray reportedly also spoke on Anil Ambani's role in Raphael deal and how scandal around Justice Loya's death has been buried.