Rajput Karni Sena threatens 'nachnewali' Deepika Padukone, says underworld financed Padmavati

Jaipur: The Shri Rajput Karni Sena, which has called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 1 against the release of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial movie Padmavati, has now threatened actress Deepika Padukone who plays the titular role of Queen Padmavati in the movie.

Sri Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi has slammed 'naachnewali' Deepika Padukone for her remarks that the country is becoming regressive.

"The country is not regressing, you are making it so. I beg Deepika not to insult women... Deepika is seen dancing with fewer clothes in the film. How are you trying to portray the Indian women?" Kalvi reportedly told a TV news channel.

"Deepika is like a daughter. She should exercise restraint," he added.

The RKS patron also alleged that Padmavati was financed by the "underworld".

The Karni Sena on Wednesday gave a call for nation-wide shutdown on December 1 - the date when the movie is slated to release – in protest against what it calls the ''distortion of historical facts'' by the makers of the film.

Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi also warned of dire consequences if the release of 'Padmavati' was not stalled.

"Jauhar ki jwala hai, bahut kuch jalega. Rok sako to rok lo (a lot will burn, stop if you can)," Kalvi said.

In view of its warning, the Maharashtra government had provided a precautionary security cover for Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Police today said that the people protesting against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie 'Padmavati' should not take law and order into their hands.

"The protesters can stage demonstrations peacefully and can keep their demands in front but that all should be under law and order. We will take proper action if any situation violating law and order arises. Presently, the situation is under control. We will make a strategy if needed and are ready for any upcoming situation," Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Ajit Singh said.

On November 14, the Rajput Karni Sena members had vandalised Aakash Mall in Rajasthan's Kota protesting the trailer of 'Padmavati'.

Earlier this month, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had released a video clarifying that there was no distortion of history in Padmavati.

However, that failed to convince the Shri Rajput Karni Sena.

"Sanjay Leela Bhansali showed double standards even when it came to Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, so why should we trust him when it comes to this? He showed us one thing and something else came out," he had said.

Lokendra Singh Kalvi even threatened Sanjay Leela Bhansali's family as well.

"My question is, why name this film Padmavati? Go and name it 'Leela Ek Gujarati'. We will not spare the family of Bhansali because he has insulted our mother Padmavati," he said.

Several right-wing groups have joined the agitation against Padmavati, turning the protests into a nationwide movement.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had rejected a petition filed against the release of 'Padmavati', saying the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was yet to issue a certificate to the movie.

The top court had added that the CBFC was an independent body and the court should not intervene in their jurisdiction.

The period drama, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been facing protests from various groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

The Rajput Karni Sena had earlier demolished the sets of the movie in Jaipur and also thrashed Bhansali.