This Christmas, Mumbai gets first AC local train: Know route, fare and other details

MUMBAI: The Maximum city is all set to get its first suburban air-conditioned (AC) local train on Christmas Day, December 25. The AC local will initially run in the Churchgate-Borivali stretch and later extend to Virar.

The Western Railway will flag off the first AC local train with a Borivali-Churchgate service at 10:30 am. From January 1, 2018, the train will run from Churchgate to Virar with 12 services per day.

Tweeting about it, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal wrote:

Mumbai’s first AC suburban train service to be launched tomorrow, the train will ply from Churchgate to Virar. The AC local will be launched with a modern & fresh look, reflecting the spirit of Mumbai.https://t.co/wzUR1eAVa7 pic.twitter.com/5CGjrNNHmN — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 24, 2017

Route details

The Churchgate - Virar local trains will stop at the following major stations in both directions:

Mumbai Central Dadar Bandra Andheri Borivali Bhayander Vasai Road

Three fast services between Churchgate & Borivali will stop at the following stations in both directions:

Mumbai Central Dadar Bandra Andheri stations

One slow service train will run from Mahalaxmi to Borivali and stop at all intermediate stations.

Fare Details for AC local train

The tickets fare of AC EMU will be equal to 1.3 times of the base fare of existing fare of single journey ticket for first class.

The Western Railway has decided to offer an introductory discount for six months, offering the tickets at 1.2 times of the base fare of existing fare of single journey ticket of first class.

Season tickets – Weekly, Fortnightly and monthly season tickets – will be charged equivalent to 5, 7.5 and 10 single journey of AC EMU respectively.

Here's a complete fare breakdown of AC local train:

AC EMU ticket holders will also be allowed to travel by first class compartments of local trains.

Other Details

2 Coaches – the 1st and 12th coaches – have been reserved as Ladies Coaches.

“Certain seats are earmarked for Senior Citizens and Divyangs,” said Western Railway.

Rapid Police Force (RPF) constables will be deployed in every coach to ensure safety.

The services of AC local train will replace existing 12 Non AC services, so the total average number of suburban services on WR’s suburban section will remain 1355, even after introduction of AC local train, said a statement.

WR chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said that the last technical trial run of the AC rake was conducted today in the presence of the senior officers and it was successful.