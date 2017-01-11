Akshay Kumar unveils new song ‘Bawara Mann’ from ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ and it’s soothing

close
By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 11:51
Mumbai: Akshay Kumar took to Twitter Wednesday morning to unveil a brand new song titled ‘Bawara Mann’ from his upcoming courtroom drama ‘Jolly LL.B 2’.

Huma Qureshi, who is essaying the character of Jolly’s wife, has been cast opposite Akshay for the first time and it is indeed refreshing to see their pairing.

The song ‘Bawara Mann’ highlights the beautiful chemistry shared between Jolly and his wife. In other words, it’s a musical treat for the diehard romantics.

Sung byJubin Nautiyal & Neeti Mohan ‘Bawara Mann’ has been penned by Junaid Wasi and composed by Chirrantan Bhatt.

Slated to release on February 10, ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ has been directed by Subhash Kapoor.

First Published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 11:31

