Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan to get Lata Mangeshkar Award

Bhopal: Noted music composers Usha Khanna, Bappi Lahiri, Anu Malik and playback singers Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan have been selected for the Madhya Pradesh government's prestigious National Lata Mangeshkar Award.

The artistes will be honoured for their contribution in the field of music composition and singing, an official said today.

"The award, instituted in the honour of Mangeshkar, will be presented on October 26 at a function in Indore, the birthplace of the 88-year-old legendary singer," he added

The award is given every year alternatively to music directors and playback singers, said Manoj Shrivastava, principal secretary, culture department.

Each award winner will get a cash prize of Rs two lakh, shawl, shreephal (coconut) and a citation,

Noted playback singer Sudesh Bhonsle and his team will perform at the event.