AR Rahman weaves melodious magic again; Arijit Singh adds soul to Enna Sona from ‘Ok Jaanu’
By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Friday, December 23, 2016 - 11:16
Mumbai: A brand new song titled ‘Enna Sona’ from Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer ‘Ok Jaanu’ has been unveiled and its soulful.
Composed by Academy award winning music maestro AR Rahman and penned by legendary Gulzar, ‘Enna Sona’ is a musical-lyrical way to prove your love your special someone.
Sung by Arijit Singh – the young man with a golden voice, ‘Enna Sona’ has all the essential ingredients that make a perfect romantic anthem.
Listen in to the lyrical composition here delivered by Rahmana and Gulzar here:
Slated to release on January 13, ‘Ok Jaanu’ is an official remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil blockbuster ‘Ok Kanmani’.
First Published: Friday, December 23, 2016 - 11:16
