Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Here’s a glimpse of Varun Dhawan - Alia Bhatt’s ‘Tamma Tamma’ moment - WATCH
Mumbai: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are all set to share their ‘Tamma Tamma’ moment with you soon. But before unveiling the recreated version of the 1990s chartbuster ‘Tamma Tamma’, the makers of ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ shared a glimpse of the brand new track from the film.
‘Tamma Tamma’ from ‘Thanedaar’ featuring Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit was an immensely popular party anthem then. And Bollywood’s gen-next is trying to recreate the same magic now.
Check out a glimpse of Badrinath and Vaidehi’s version of ‘Tamma Tamma’ here:
Coming soon!!! Into your hearts and music Systems!!!! Get the party started!!!! @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 #BadrinathKiDulhania #TammaTammaAgain pic.twitter.com/R5pZsyIr91
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 9 February 2017
Directed by Shashank Khaitan, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, the second instalment of super-hit franchise ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, is slated to release on March 10.
