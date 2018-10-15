हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bryan Adams enthralls audiences with classics

Adams took stage late in the evening, by then the crowd had swelled to a packed house.

Gurugram: Legendary singer Bryan Adams managed to put Delhi-NCR on `Cloud No. 9` as he crooned his classic hits to an overflowing audience at Gurugram`s Leisure Valley Park.
The 58-year-old sang cult numbers like `Can`t Stop This Thing We Started`, `Summer of `69`, `Everything I Do I Do It For You` and many others, to a frenzied audience.
He spoke less and sang more, however, he did appreciate the weather in Delhi, complimented the audiences` singing skills, thanked those who were waving Canadian flags and said, "Yes! For those who don`t know, I am Canadian!" 

Dressed in a plain black polo-t-shirt and dark blue denim, Adams was brimming with energy as he jumped around the stage and kept fans engaged.
Keeping him accompanied were guitarist Keith Scott and other band members, who, apart from the songs, treated the concert attendees with some electrifying guitar strums. 
"This is the biggest party in India," exclaimed the Grammy-winning singer.
Other hits performed by Adams included `Run To You`, `Cuts Like A Knife`, `Heaven`, `When You`re Gone`, `Cloud Number Nine`, `Everything I Do I Do It For You`, `Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman`, `18 till I die` and `Ultimate Love`.

 Fans swayed along with the beats as the veteran weaved magic with his voice and his guitar. He briefly sang Drake`s `Kiki Do You Love Me` in the middle of a song, which sent fans into a tizzy.
The concert in Gurugram concluded the Canadian singer-songwriter`s Ultimate India Tour, other stops included Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Adams also took to Instagram to thank fans and greet them with a `Namaste`.

The concert also witnessed an opening performance by singer Harshdeep Kaur, who sang melodies like "Kabira`, "Bulla Ki Jaana Main Kaun`, ` Jo Bheji Thi Dua` and many others.

