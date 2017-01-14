David Guetta concert: Mumbai, Delhi gig rescheduled to January 15

New Delhi: Popular French DJ David Guetta's much-awaited concerts lined-up in various metropolitan cities in the country seemed to have been under dark cloud for several reasons. But Mumbai fans of the Grammy Award winner DJ can now be happy as the concert has been rescheduled to Sunday.

Earlier, it was reported that after Bengaluru concert was called off citing 'law and order' issues as an aftermath of New Year Eve's mass molestation incident, Mumbai gig too had been scrapped due to security concerns.

However, it has now come to light that the Mumbai concert will happen and has been rescheduled to January 15, 2017 , according to PTI. The Mumbai concert was first supposed to take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) denied permission. It was then shifted to Reliance Jio Garden but there too it was rejected.

"We regret the cancellation of the Sunburn Arena with David Guetta this evening. We are happy to add that we have succeeded in rescheduling the event for Sunday, January 15 between 11 AM to 4 PM at the same venue - Jio Gardens, BKC," Harindra Singh, Managing Director & Chairman, Percept Limited said.

"We are complying with all the regulatory requirements as prescribed by the authorities. The current tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show on Sunday," he said.

Also, the show organisers shared the news on their official Twitter account saying, "We are pleased to say that we have succeeded to reschedule the Mumbai event on January 15, 1100hrs-1600hrs at the same venue 'Jio Gardens', Bandra. New Delhi event will be as per schedule too i.e January 15 1600hrs onward. David Guetta will be doing two shows on Sunday (January 15) in two different cities," as per IANS.

The confirmation of the show in Hyderabad will take place on Saturday. The Cyderabad Police welcomed Guetta via their official Twitter account.

Welcome to #Hyderabad @davidguetta. Look forward to hosting you tomorrow. @cyberabadpolice committed to ensure a glitch free event as always — Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) January 13, 2017

Confirming the show venue Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn said in a statement, "The David Guetta Sunburn Arena show in New Delhi on January 15 and Hyderabad on the January 14 will happen as originally planned. The venue for New Delhi is Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium while the venue for Hyderabad is Hitex Exhibition Centre. "

About 4,000 people were expected to attend the event. In Bengaluru, Guetta was scheduled to headline a special gig yesterday, kickstarting his four-city tour to Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi. However, it was cancelled in the morning with organisers and authorities citing different reasons.

(With Agency inputs)