Halka Halka song

Fanney Khan: 'Halka Halka' song featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao is the new love anthem—Watch

The new song titled 'Halka Halka' is the new love anthem!

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Fanney Khan' will soon make a splash on the silver screens. The makers have started unveiling songs from the film and while Aish was seen turning into a pop star in 'Mohabbat', the new song titled 'Halka Halka' is the new love anthem! Featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkumar Rao, the song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan & Divya Kumar. Irshad Kamil has penned this beautiful song.

The song happens to be the second one to be unveiled by the makers.

Check it out right here:

'Fanney Khan' is directed by Atul Manjrekar. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. This is the first time that Rajkummar and Ash have been paired on-screen while Anil and Aishwarya have previously worked together in hit films such as 'Taal' and 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai'.

The film is an official remake of the Belgian film Everybody's Famous! It also stars Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Pihu Sand and Anaitha Nair in pivotal parts.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, Fanney Khan is jointly produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's ROMPL Production and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network. The film also stars Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Anaitha Nair and Pihu Sand in supporting roles.

It is scheduled to hit the screens on August 3, 2018.

