Happy Birthday Diljit Dosanjh: Unmissable songs of the 'Pagg Wala Munda'

New Delhi: Popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh turns a year older today and Twitter is already full of wishes for the star. Diljit enjoys massive fan following and is one of the most sought-after singers of the industry. Diljit made his Bollywood debut with 'Udta Punjab' and was also conferred upon with the Filmfare award for Best Debut Actor Male in the year 2017.

On his birthday today, here is a list of some songs of the 'Pagg Wala Munda' that are simply unmissable!

Ishq Di Baajiyaan – Soorma

Diljit was most recently seen in 'Soorma' which starred Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles besides him. The song 'Ishq Di Baajiyaan' sung by Diljit topped charts and became one of the most played romantic songs of the year.

Ikk Kudi- Reprised version

From his debut film 'Udta Punjab', the reprised version of Ikk Kudi was much-loved by everyone. Diljit's sounful voice and the heart-touching lyrics were a perfect match!

Raat Di Gedi

This peppy number is another song by Diljit that is played in most parties. It will make you want to kick your shoes off and dance all night!

Laembadgini

Played in almost every Indian wedding, you are missing out on a lot if you haven't yet heard this chartbuster!

Pagal

An emotional, Punjabi track which will surely tear you up.

Proper Patola

From the movie 'Namaste England', the song is widely played in parties and is one of the most-loved tracks of 20818.

5 Taara

Another peppy number by the talented singer which makes it hard to sit still! As soon as you hear the song, you will want to get up and dance!

Here's wishing the talented singer and actor a very happy birthday!