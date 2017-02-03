'Hare Krishna Hare Ram' song from Vidyut Jammwal's 'Commando 2' must be watched!
New Delhi: Action-packed 'Commando 2' is ready to hit the screens on March 3, 2017. The film has an impressive star cast with the likes of Vidyut Jammwal, Freddy Daruwala, Esha Gupta and Adah Sharma in lead roles.
'Commando 2' has been helmed by Deven Bhojani and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It happens to be a sequel to 2013 hit film by the same name 'Commando'. Recently, a new track from the film released which happens to be a remix and rehashed version of Akshay Kumar's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' song 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram'.
The remixed version has been sung by Armaan Malik and Ritika while the rap portion is by Raftaar.
Watch the song here:
Let the madness begin! Tap your feet to #HareKrishnaHareRam!https://t.co/n7msEBt6mI
— Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) February 3, 2017
