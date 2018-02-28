Holi 2018: Celebrate the festival of colours by playing these iconic songs

The festival of Holi is all about celebrating family, friends and togetherness with colours. This year, the festival of colours will be celebrated on March 2 and we can’t wait to celebrate it. Songs are integral elements of any celebrations in India and how can there be no music when it comes to Holi festivities.

Be it the latest - Gori Tu Lath Maar from Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha or Balam Pichkari from Ranbir Kapoor - Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Holi songs are all about fun, frolic and undying energy.

But there are some evergreen tracks that you can never afford to miss.

Here’s taking a look at some of the iconic songs dedicated to the festival of Holi from Hindi films.

Check them out here:

Holi Aayi Re Kanhai from Mother India

Sung by Shamshad Begum, ‘Holi Aayi Re Kanhai’ is one of the famous Holi songs from ‘Mother India’, showcasing the biggest Hindu festival of colours in the pristine backdrop of country life. Starring Nargis, Rajendra Kumar, Sunil Dutt and Raaj Kumar, Mehboob Khan’s ‘Mother India’ (1957) is touted as a great Indian classic epic.

Holi Khele Raghuveera from Baghban

‘Holi Khele Raghuveera’ is the modern day Holi anthem, which was sung by Amitabh Bachchan, Alka Yagnik, Sukhwinder Singh and Udit Narayan. It has a rugged charm, which instantly strikes a chord with the listeners and emanates a rustic feel to the foot-tapping number.

Arre Ja Re Natkhat from Navrang

A great classic, ‘Arre Ja Re Natkhat’ is one of the epic Holi songs in Indian cinema. Starring Mahipal and Sandhya, ‘Arre Ja Re Natkhat’ is a classic composition and a riot of colours. V Shantaram’s ‘Navrang’ (1959) was a dance and music extravaganza that was hugely lapped by Indian cine lovers.

Rang Barse from Silsila

‘Rang Barse’, which was a folkish number penned by Harivansh Rai Bachchan and sung by his superstar son Amitabh Bachchan. The song composed by Shiv Hari showcased the oozing undercurrents between Amitabh and Rekha’s much talked about romantic liaison.

Holi Ke Din from Sholay

Crooned by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, ‘Holi Ke Din’ is one of the most loved classic Holi songs from the film, which highlighted Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s crackling on-screen chemistry in this colourful song.

Aaj Na Chhodenge from Kati Patang

The famous playful Holi song ‘Aaj Na Chhodenge’, sung by Kishore Kumar from the film ‘Kati Patang’ (1970) still remains one of the most favourite songs of Holi revellers. Featuring Asha Parekh and Rajesh Khanna, the evergreen song went on to become a huge hit.