Holi Mein GST Jor Ke: Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav-Amrapali Dubey's Bhojpuri song crosses 12 mn views on YouTube

New Delhi: The festival of colours is here and the entire nation is gripped in the festive fervour. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 2 but the celebrations and rituals start a day in advance.

On Holi, dancing to peppy numbers, eating sumptuous delicacies and playing colours with family and friends keeps you busy the entire day. Cashing in on the festive spirit, Bhojpuri film industry's popular face Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua released his latest Holi track. Titled 'Holi Mein GST Jor Ke', the song features Nirahua and actress Amrapali Dubey in the lead.

WATCH the song here:

It captures the festive spirit of Holi and how GST is having an impact on it. The peppy Bhojpuri song starring the superstars of the respective film industry has taken YouTube by storm.

The viral video has garnered as many as 12,654,512 views on YouTube as of now. 'Holi Mein GST Jor Ke' takes a sly dig at how the evil practice of dowry is still prevalent in our society and can be tackled with if the people involved decide to bring it down. The video also features other Bhojpuri superstars like Manoj Singh Tiger and Sanjay Pandey.

Dinesh Lal Yadav was seen in celebrity reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' season 6 as a participant. He has a huge fan following and is loved by the people for his act on the big screens.

The video has been released by the actor's own music company Nirahua Music World.