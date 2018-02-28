Holi Mein GST Jor Ke: Nirahua and Amrapali’s Bhojpuri song crosses 11 million views on YouTube

As the festival of colours gets closer, the Holi fever is at its peak. Since the days of ‘Rang Barse’ and even earlier, foot tapping songs have been a highlight of this festival which is associated with fun and frolic. But this year, the show has clearly been stolen by popular Bhojpuri actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s ‘Holi Mein GST Jor Ke’.

The song featuring Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey has garnered more than 11.5 million views on YouTube, and continues to go strong. The peppy Bhojpuri song starring the Bhojpuri film industry superstars captures the festive spirit of Holi while referring to the menace of dowry, adding an element of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

In the song, the groom side is demanding a dowry of Rs 10 lakh plus GST. It has been sung by Nirahua himself and Priyanka Singh and the music is by Madhukar Anand. The lyricist of the song is Pyarelal Yadav.

The video was published on YouTube by Nirahua Music World on February 15, 2018 and features other Bhojpuri superstars like Manoj Singh Tiger and Sanjay Pandey.

Holi Mein GST Jor Ke' takes a sly dig at how the evil practice of dowry is still prevalent in our society and can be tackled with if the people involved decide to bring it down.

Dinesh Lal Yadav was seen in celebrity reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' season 6 as a participant. He has a huge fan following and is loved by the people for his act on the big screens.

The theme of the video is Goods and Services Tax (GST) and dowry, against which the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has launched an offensive. He had even organised a human chain campaign against the dowry menace recently starting from Gandhi Maidan in Patna and expanding to all parts of the state.

