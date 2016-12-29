Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam's 'Kuch Din' from 'Kaabil' will give you all the feels - Watch
New Delhi: Bollywood stars - Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam – are trending everywhere these days, all thanks to their romantic chemistry in the upcoming release 'Kaabil'. And, in order to take this streak forward, the filmmakers recently released the video of song 'Kuch Din' which flaunts the adorable side of the duo at its best.
The track has been sung by ace vocalist Jubin Nautiyal on the tunes of music director Rajesh Roshan. Its lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir. The video of 'Kuch Din' is lovable enough to give you all the feels.
Have a look:
'Kaabil' is slated to release on January 25 next year. It will be clashing at the Box Office with superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'.
The Sanjay Gupta directorial also features Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in prominent roles.
