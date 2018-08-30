हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asha Bhosle

Impossible for anyone to take Kishore Kumar's place: Asha Bhosle

While shooting for an episode of the music reality show Dil Hai Hindustani 2, Asha spoke about one of her favourite co-singers Kishore Kumar.  

Impossible for anyone to take Kishore Kumar&#039;s place: Asha Bhosle
Pic courtesy: @ashabhosle

Mumbai: Veteran singer Asha Bhosle says late singer Kishore Kumar was one of a kind and it is impossible for anyone to take his place.

While shooting for an episode of the music reality show Dil Hai Hindustani 2, Asha spoke about one of her favourite co-singers Kishore Kumar, read a statement. 

She even shared anecdotes about recording the song Eena meena deeka from the 1957 film Aasha. 

"Kishore Kumar was one of a kind. He swayed everyone with his mellifluous voice and even made everyone around him happy always," Asha said.

"He has been a true gem to the music industry. I have always enjoyed working with him. It is really impossible for anyone to take his place today," she added.

The two had delivered hit songs like Aap yahan aaye kisliye, Chhod do anchal zamana kya kahega and O saathi chal.

